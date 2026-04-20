Q1 Earnings Estimate for ADF Group Issued By Atrium Research

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Atrium Research dropped their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of ADF Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for ADF Group's current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for ADF Group's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of C$78.79 million for the quarter.

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ADF Group Price Performance

Shares of ADF Group stock opened at C$9.11 on Monday. ADF Group has a 12-month low of C$5.69 and a 12-month high of C$11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$9.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.67.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors.

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