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Q1 Earnings Estimate for ADF Group Issued By Atrium Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
ADF Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Atrium Research cut its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for ADF Group to $0.28 from $0.37 and issued quarterly forecasts of $0.32 (Q2), $0.38 (Q3), $0.42 (Q4) and $2.20 for FY2028.
  • ADF Group reported C$0.23 EPS on C$78.79 million in revenue for the most recent quarter, with a net margin of 10.17% and return on equity of 15.07%.
  • The stock trades near C$9.11 (12‑month range C$5.69–C$11.60) with a market capitalization of C$260.1 million and a PE ratio of 9.02.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Atrium Research dropped their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of ADF Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for ADF Group's current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for ADF Group's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of C$78.79 million for the quarter.

ADF Group Price Performance

Shares of ADF Group stock opened at C$9.11 on Monday. ADF Group has a 12-month low of C$5.69 and a 12-month high of C$11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$9.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.67.

About ADF Group

(Get Free Report)

ADF Group Inc is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for ADF Group (TSE:DRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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