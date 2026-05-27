Q2 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Lifted by Zacks Research

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.82 million. Viper Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The firm's revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

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Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNOM. Mizuho boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $57.46.

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Viper Energy Trading Down 2.8%

VNOM opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.46 and a beta of 0.42. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,720 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Viper Energy's payout ratio is currently -475.00%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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