Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.24, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Ryder System's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Ryder System updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 3.500-3.75 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Ryder System's conference call:

Ryder raised full-year 2026 comparable EPS to $14.05–$14.80 (prior-year $12.92), citing stronger-than-expected Q1 results driven by improved used-vehicle sales and contractual performance.

(prior-year $12.92), citing stronger-than-expected Q1 results driven by improved used-vehicle sales and contractual performance. Management is executing a $170 million multi-year strategic initiative (launched 2024) that has realized $100 million to date and expects an incremental $70 million benefit in 2026, which management says will improve margins, reduce reliance on used-vehicle proceeds, and boost free cash flow.

(launched 2024) that has realized $100 million to date and expects an incremental $70 million benefit in 2026, which management says will improve margins, reduce reliance on used-vehicle proceeds, and boost free cash flow. The company has shifted its revenue mix toward asset-light businesses (Supply Chain and Dedicated expected to be ~ 60% of 2026 revenue ) and is pushing its Port-to-Door logistics offering as a scalable growth and margin opportunity.

) and is pushing its Port-to-Door logistics offering as a scalable growth and margin opportunity. Operational headwinds remain in Fleet Management and Dedicated — rental demand and fleet counts are below normalized levels (rental utilization ~68%, average rental fleet down ~11%) and Dedicated EBT (5.2%) and Supply Chain EBT declined year-over-year, so recovery is uneven despite pockets of improvement.

Strong cash generation and capital flexibility — management projects ~$10.5 billion from operations and used-vehicle proceeds over three years, creating ~$4.5 billion of flexible deployment capacity for growth capex, buybacks, and M&A; returned $272 million to shareholders in Q1.

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Ryder System Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE R traded up $13.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.51. The company had a trading volume of 179,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,296. Ryder System has a one year low of $133.06 and a one year high of $243.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System's payout ratio is 30.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ryder System from $245.00 to $239.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a "peer perform" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on R

Key Stories Impacting Ryder System

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total transaction of $2,786,362.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,330,852.10. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 14,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $3,041,924.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,410,759.36. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 130,673 shares of company stock worth $28,233,471 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ryder System by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,037 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $134,937,000 after purchasing an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 974,620 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $186,533,000 after acquiring an additional 504,404 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $134,855,000 after acquiring an additional 250,432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,968 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 155,007 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,242 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 119,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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