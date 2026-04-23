Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading 6.5% Higher After Strong Earnings

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $240.01 and last traded at $242.3480. Approximately 63,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 372,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.58.

The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS.

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Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Key Stories Impacting Ryder System

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a "peer perform" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ryder System from $245.00 to $239.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on R

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 32,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total value of $6,691,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $321,587.89. This represents a 95.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 14,367 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $3,041,924.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,759.36. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,673 shares of company stock worth $28,233,471 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Stock Up 6.4%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

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