The Pennant Group (PNTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $281.0840 million for the quarter. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.20 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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The Pennant Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PNTG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. 14,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,205. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $14,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,914 shares of the company's stock worth $23,024,000 after buying an additional 339,870 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,326,850 shares of the company's stock worth $37,351,000 after buying an additional 257,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Pennant Group

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group NASDAQ: PNTG is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

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