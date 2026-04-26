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Top Fintech Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Rocket Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock-screener highlights five fintech names with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Rocket Companies (RKT), Kaspi.kz (KSPI), UP Fintech (TIGR), Wealthfront (WLTH), and PPDAI/FinVolution (FINV).
  • The group spans multiple fintech sub-sectors — mortgage/real-estate tech, payments and marketplace, Chinese online brokerage, digital wealth management, and online consumer lending — offering growth potential but with elevated regulatory, competitive and execution risks.
  • MarketBeat provides linked research reports for each ticker and notes the list was generated by its screener and narrative‑science news tool to deliver fast, unbiased coverage.
  • Interested in Rocket Companies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, UP Fintech, Wealthfront, and PPDAI Group are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is delivering financial services through digital technology—examples include payment processors, digital banks, online lenders, robo‑advisors, insurtech and blockchain firms. To stock market investors, they are typically viewed as growth‑oriented, tech‑driven investments that can disrupt incumbents but also carry elevated regulatory, competitive and execution risks and often show higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Wealthfront (WLTH)

We’re a different kind of FinTech. We are a technology company that built a financial solutions platform for “digital natives,” defined as those born after 1980 (i.e., Millennials, Gen Z, and later generations). Our platform is designed to address the needs of the wealth builders within these generations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLTH

PPDAI Group (FINV)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FINV

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Companies Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Companies wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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