Ubiquiti (UI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ubiquiti to post earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $814.2980 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $814.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.95 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 113.21%. The business's revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ubiquiti to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ubiquiti Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $1,014.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $855.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $698.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.32. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $333.33 and a 12-month high of $1,099.99.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Ubiquiti's payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ubiquiti from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $720.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $455.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $702.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UI

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

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