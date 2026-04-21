Unum Group (UNM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Unum Group to post earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $2.9761 billion for the quarter. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.19). Unum Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $103.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unum Group

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,787,861.96. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,150,069. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,852 shares of company stock worth $1,590,734. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 157.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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