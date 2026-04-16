Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Plexus

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plexus in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will earn $6.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.64. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plexus' current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus' Q1 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS.

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PLXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Plexus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plexus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.20.

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Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $220.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company's fifty day moving average is $202.69 and its 200 day moving average is $171.17. Plexus has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $232.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.59, for a total value of $97,795.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,669,360.65. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $291,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,887,083.84. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,495 shares of company stock worth $10,009,836. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Plexus News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Plexus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market momentum pushed Plexus to a fresh high earlier this week, reflecting strength in the Nasdaq-led rally and positive investor appetite for the stock prior to this week’s analyst activity. Read More.

Market momentum pushed Plexus to a fresh high earlier this week, reflecting strength in the Nasdaq-led rally and positive investor appetite for the stock prior to this week’s analyst activity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Plexus scheduled its fiscal Q2 2026 earnings release for after the market close on April 29, 2026, with a conference call on April 30; that date creates a near-term catalyst that can amplify moves in either direction depending on results and guidance. Read More.

Plexus scheduled its fiscal Q2 2026 earnings release for after the market close on April 29, 2026, with a conference call on April 30; that date creates a near-term catalyst that can amplify moves in either direction depending on results and guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Plexus from "strong-buy" to "hold" and issued a series of small downward EPS revisions across FY2026–FY2028 and several quarters (mostly trimming forecasts by pennies), signaling reduced analyst conviction and applying near-term selling pressure. The research house still shows modest variance across quarters (one tiny raise for Q3 2027), but the overall trend is lower estimates. Read More.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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