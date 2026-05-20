Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Chemours Earnings

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemours in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chemours' current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chemours from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.09.

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Chemours Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chemours has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.49% and a negative net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Chemours's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.26%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chemours

Here are the key news stories impacting Chemours this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chemours saw unusually heavy options activity, with traders buying 33,698 call contracts versus a normal volume of about 6,050, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound or upside move. Chemours stock page

Chemours saw unusually heavy options activity, with traders buying 33,698 call contracts versus a normal volume of about 6,050, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound or upside move. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating while leaving its broader outlook mixed, including higher estimates for some later periods such as Q4 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2028 compared with prior views. Chemours stock page

Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating while leaving its broader outlook mixed, including higher estimates for some later periods such as Q4 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2028 compared with prior views. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut several near- and medium-term earnings forecasts for Chemours, including FY2026 EPS to $0.90 from $1.06, Q4 2026 to $0.12 from $0.13, Q1 2027 to $0.41 from $0.45, Q2 2027 to $0.47 from $0.53, and Q1 2028 to $0.55 from $0.59, signaling pressure on expected profitability. Chemours stock page

Zacks Research cut several near- and medium-term earnings forecasts for Chemours, including FY2026 EPS to $0.90 from $1.06, Q4 2026 to $0.12 from $0.13, Q1 2027 to $0.41 from $0.45, Q2 2027 to $0.47 from $0.53, and Q1 2028 to $0.55 from $0.59, signaling pressure on expected profitability. Negative Sentiment: The analyst also trimmed FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, which may reinforce concerns that Chemours’ earnings recovery could be slower than previously expected. Chemours stock page

About Chemours

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours' principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

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