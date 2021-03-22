3 ESG Stocks For Penny Stock Investors

ESG Is A Hot Ticket, Even For Penny Stocks

ESG investing has been gaining importance over the years and making big headlines lately so we decided it was time to delve into the world of ESG penny stocks. Today’s lineup includes four company’s whose green-focused businesses are still trading for true pennies. Among the group are plays on solar, EV, water, hydrogen, and even cannabis and all garnering the market's attention in recent weeks.

Genesis Electronics Group Is Mobilizing Mobile

If you have ever had to rely on your mobile devices for work or play you know that they are limited in how “mobile” they can be. Not only is there the range of signal but also the range of power that limits mobile devices use and that is what Genesis Electronics Group wants to change. Genesis Electronics Group is a solar power play on mobile. The company is in the development of a range of products intended to unlock the power of the sun for mobile devices.

The most noteworthy project is the SunBlazer, a solar-powered charger designed specifically for iPhones. Because Apple produced nearly 1.5 billion iPhones over the past four years we feel the market for the SunBlazer could be huge. Shares of GEGI trade on the OTC Pink sheets for under a penny so it is possible to really load up on shares for very little cost. Based on the recent price action, we think investors could easily double their money and that’s not assuming any good news is on the way. Assuming the SunBlazer is advanced to a production-level device this stock could easily see gains counted in the 1000’s of percentage points.



U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc Is About To Rocket Higher

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc may sound like a play on alternative energy or EV but it is not, at least not yet. U.S. Energy Initiatives is a California-based play on Cannabis but one that is in a state of flux. The company manufactures and markets a line of topical ointments, tinctures, oils, vapor pens, and accessories under a variety of brand names but it is about to branch out. The company, under new leadership and focus, is planning to delve into the EV space as well as cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency mining.

The opportunity here is multifaceted. First, there is that California is the single largest U.S. cannabis market and one expected to grow at the fastest clip nationally. Second is the green energy revolution and push to EV, a market expected to grow at a 40% CAGR for the next decade at least. The third is cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is a revolution taking over the financial world and its earliest investors will make the biggest profits as we have been seeing lately.

Shares of the stock have been responding favorably to a slurry of industry-related news on all three fronts and look ready to move higher. A break above $0.00250 would be very bullish and could lead to a doubling or tripling of share value.



Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Leveraging Water Rights

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company (OTCMKTS: TURV) is a two-pronged play on water rights and eco-friendly agriculture. On the one hand, the company owns a portfolio of water rights in southern Colorado The company develops its properties for sustainable economic development to include farming and even wind and solar power generation. On the other hand, Two Rivers Water & Farming Company also leases out warehouse and greenhouse facilities located on its properties to the cannabis industry. Among them are growers and processors and all providing steady rents.

The stock is the highest in value among the ones we’ve listed today but still quite inexpensive at only $0.11. The recent price action is very bullish as well as it shows a market that has clearly bottomed and in a reversal. In the near-term, the price action may move sideways or move down to retest support at the $0.10 level, longer-term we expect to see this stock testing resistance at $0.20 and then moving up into the $0.50 to $0.80 range.





Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Two Rivers Water & Farming (TURV) 0.5 $0.11 +17.8% N/A N/A N/A N/A