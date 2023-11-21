Membership clubs gain leverage for the consumer rebound

S&P 500   4,547.38
DOW   35,151.04
QQQ   390.74
The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
Important info on NVDA trade (Ad)
Target these 3 hot retail stocks for Black Friday deals
Monday.com rocked earnings like it's the weekend
Is the Biden Administration Ultimately Good for Gold - and Gold Royalties? (Ad)
Dell Technologies breaks out, riding high on AI
Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Is the Biden Administration Ultimately Good for Gold - and Gold Royalties? (Ad)
Argentina's president-elect wants public companies in private hands, with media first to go
More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail
S&P 500   4,547.38
DOW   35,151.04
QQQ   390.74
The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
Important info on NVDA trade (Ad)
Target these 3 hot retail stocks for Black Friday deals
Monday.com rocked earnings like it's the weekend
Is the Biden Administration Ultimately Good for Gold - and Gold Royalties? (Ad)
Dell Technologies breaks out, riding high on AI
Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Is the Biden Administration Ultimately Good for Gold - and Gold Royalties? (Ad)
Argentina's president-elect wants public companies in private hands, with media first to go
More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail
S&P 500   4,547.38
DOW   35,151.04
QQQ   390.74
The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
Important info on NVDA trade (Ad)
Target these 3 hot retail stocks for Black Friday deals
Monday.com rocked earnings like it's the weekend
Is the Biden Administration Ultimately Good for Gold - and Gold Royalties? (Ad)
Dell Technologies breaks out, riding high on AI
Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Is the Biden Administration Ultimately Good for Gold - and Gold Royalties? (Ad)
Argentina's president-elect wants public companies in private hands, with media first to go
More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail
S&P 500   4,547.38
DOW   35,151.04
QQQ   390.74
The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
Important info on NVDA trade (Ad)
Target these 3 hot retail stocks for Black Friday deals
Monday.com rocked earnings like it's the weekend
Is the Biden Administration Ultimately Good for Gold - and Gold Royalties? (Ad)
Dell Technologies breaks out, riding high on AI
Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Is the Biden Administration Ultimately Good for Gold - and Gold Royalties? (Ad)
Argentina's president-elect wants public companies in private hands, with media first to go
More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail

Membership clubs gain leverage for the consumer rebound

Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Chris Markoch
November 21, 2023

photo of customers in unnamed warehouse club

Key Points

  • Membership clubs are gaining new members and setting up leverage for the next shift in consumer habits.
  • Business continues to grow, but membership club growth no longer leads the retail sector. 
  • Cash flow is solid, and capital returns will support the market long-term. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than BJ's Wholesale Club

Results from the membership clubs lag retail leaders, but signs within the reports point to improved leverage. While sales and earnings growth in Sam's Club NYSE: WMT and BJ's Wholesale Club NYSE: BJ lags behind Sam's Club parent Walmart and off-price retailers like TJX Companies NYSE: TJX, they continue attracting new members, setting them up for accelerated gains when consumer habits shift toward larger ticket and discretionary items. 

Until then, member clubs continue to grow, taking market share from competitors like Target NYSE: TGT and Kroger NYSE: KR and building value for investors. That includes capital returns, dividends, and share repurchases. With shares of Walmart and BJ's down and showing signs of support at critical levels, a buying opportunity is at hand or soon will be. 

Sam's Club underperforms Walmart; BJ's follows suit 

The membership clubs are well-positioned to meet the needs of consumers in today's environment, but they are not immune to the conditions. Member clubs are growing; Sam's and BJ's grew revenue by about 2.8%, with gains driven by member growth, but members are spending less and less, weighing on their share prices. 

Both clubs produced a mid-to-high single-digit increase in member count that should have driven a larger gain in the top line, but weak ticket counts and averages offset the gains. Sam's Club reported a 7.2% increase in membership revenue; the ticket count increased only 4% as old and new members cut back on spending, which was compounded by a 0.2% decline in the check average, and cautionary guidance suggests weakening will continue. 


Other good news is the sign of improving financial leverage. BJ's Wholesale had mixed results regarding gross and operating margin changes, but the net result is favorable to investors. The GAAP EPS grew by 2% compared to last year, and the slim $0.01 decline in adjusted earnings was less than expected. The company produced $131 million in adjusted net income or $0.98 per share, $0.04 better than expected, and sufficient to sustain the company's financial outlook and share repurchase program. 

Walmart and BJ's Wholesale buy back shares, investors gain leverage

Sam's Club parent Walmart and BJ's Wholesale Club generate healthy cash flows and use the capital to pay shareholders. BJ's does not pay a dividend like Walmart, but its share repurchase program was worth $17.1 million to investors in Q3 or roughly $77 million YTD. On a per-share basis, the diluted count is down nearly 9% and share repurchases are expected to continue. 

Walmart repurchased 8.7 million shares by the end of the 3rd quarter and was on track to exceed 10 million by year-end. Quarter-end metrics included $1.3 billion in repurchases, or about 30% of the FCF; the remainder was used to pay dividends and capitalize the balance sheet. Regarding the dividend, Walmart is a Dividend King, paying less than 40% of its earnings and can sustain repurchases and distribution increases indefinitely. 

wmt stock price

The analysts' support for membership club stocks is mixed

The analysts support membership club stock prices, but the sentiment is mixed between Walmart and BJ's. Analysts rate BJ's at Hold and see it trading near the floor for prices, while Walmart is a Moderate Buy and trading at a value. 

The post-release price action has both stocks down. Still, Walmart is below the analyst's lowest price target, suggesting the market is front-running an expected downshift in sentiment and oversold. The analysts have lowered their targets since the Q3 report was released, but insufficient to spark such a decline in the stock price, likewise, with BJ's price action adding to the sense of value. Near-term pressure may persist in these markets, but the bottom is likely near. Assuming they can continue outperforming expectations, the rebound in stock price action may begin early in 2024. bj's stock price

Should you invest $1,000 in BJ's Wholesale Club right now?

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walmart (WMT)
3.0217 of 5 stars		$155.300.0%1.47%25.75Moderate Buy$179.00
BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)
2.1954 of 5 stars		$63.59-1.2%N/A17.09Hold$72.33
TJX Companies (TJX)
2.6378 of 5 stars		$89.54+0.8%1.49%25.37Moderate Buy$98.11
Target (TGT)
3.0926 of 5 stars		$129.65-0.2%3.39%16.54Hold$154.39
Kroger (KR)
2.3668 of 5 stars		$42.92+1.1%2.70%19.16Hold$52.57
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

  • tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Experience

Thomas has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical analysis, the S&P 500; retail, consumer, consumer staples, dividends, high-yield, small caps, technology, economic data, oil, cryptocurrencies

Education

A.A., culinary technology

Past Experience

Market watcher, trader and investor for numerous websites. Founded Passive Market Intelligence LLC to provide market research insights. 


Featured Articles and Offers

Why Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor's Watchlist

Why Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor's Watchlist

Dive into the details of Kroger stock and explore whether this company could be the right addition to your income-focused portfolio.

Related Videos

Dividend Kings With the Fastest Distribution Growth
Dividend Kings With the Fastest Distribution Growth
Stock Market Update 8/28/23 | 3 Sectors To Watch This Fall
Stock Market Update 8/28/23 | 3 Sectors To Watch This Fall
Retail Earnings Point to More Economic Discomfort
Retail Earnings Point to More Economic Discomfort
Search Headlines:

My Account -