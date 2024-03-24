S&P 500   5,234.18
DOW   39,475.90
QQQ   446.38
Nvidia's AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk's New Supercomputer
top AI stock (it’s not MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN or AAPL) (Ad)
Iran’s currency hits a record low
Rationed food kept Cubans fed during the Cold War. Today an economic crisis has them hungry
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet? (Ad)
Nevada's first big-game moose hunt will be tiny as unusual southern expansion defies climate change
Longtime Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos dies at 94
[Invitation] Cash Flow Your Stocks In 2024 (Ad)
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' is No. 1 with $45.2M, Sydney Sweeney's 'Immaculate' lands in fourth
In Uganda, bamboo has government's backing as a crop with real growth potential
S&P 500   5,234.18
DOW   39,475.90
QQQ   446.38
Nvidia's AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk's New Supercomputer
top AI stock (it’s not MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN or AAPL) (Ad)
Iran’s currency hits a record low
Rationed food kept Cubans fed during the Cold War. Today an economic crisis has them hungry
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet? (Ad)
Nevada's first big-game moose hunt will be tiny as unusual southern expansion defies climate change
Longtime Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos dies at 94
[Invitation] Cash Flow Your Stocks In 2024 (Ad)
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' is No. 1 with $45.2M, Sydney Sweeney's 'Immaculate' lands in fourth
In Uganda, bamboo has government's backing as a crop with real growth potential
S&P 500   5,234.18
DOW   39,475.90
QQQ   446.38
Nvidia's AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk's New Supercomputer
top AI stock (it’s not MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN or AAPL) (Ad)
Iran’s currency hits a record low
Rationed food kept Cubans fed during the Cold War. Today an economic crisis has them hungry
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet? (Ad)
Nevada's first big-game moose hunt will be tiny as unusual southern expansion defies climate change
Longtime Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos dies at 94
[Invitation] Cash Flow Your Stocks In 2024 (Ad)
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' is No. 1 with $45.2M, Sydney Sweeney's 'Immaculate' lands in fourth
In Uganda, bamboo has government's backing as a crop with real growth potential
S&P 500   5,234.18
DOW   39,475.90
QQQ   446.38
Nvidia's AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk's New Supercomputer
top AI stock (it’s not MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN or AAPL) (Ad)
Iran’s currency hits a record low
Rationed food kept Cubans fed during the Cold War. Today an economic crisis has them hungry
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet? (Ad)
Nevada's first big-game moose hunt will be tiny as unusual southern expansion defies climate change
Longtime Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos dies at 94
[Invitation] Cash Flow Your Stocks In 2024 (Ad)
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' is No. 1 with $45.2M, Sydney Sweeney's 'Immaculate' lands in fourth
In Uganda, bamboo has government's backing as a crop with real growth potential
Free Trial

Nvidia's AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk's New Supercomputer

Written by Kate Stalter | Reviewed by Don Miller
March 24, 2024
→ Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward (From Crypto Swap Profits) (Ad)

Novo Nordisk stock price

Key Points

  • Novo Nordisk and Nvidia announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at developing supercomputers focused on pharmaceutical and other healthcare applications.
  • The project entails constructing a supercomputer in Denmark utilizing Nvidia's DGX SuperPOD and other AI-focused equipment from Nvidia.
  • Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk's rival in the weight-loss category, is working with China-based XtalPi to accelerate drug discovery and development using AI. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than NVIDIA

Two of the year’s biggest investment themes, artificial intelligence and anti-obesity drugs, are finally meeting up, as Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE: NVO and Nvidia Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA announced a partnership to develop supercomputers.

In tandem with Nvidia’s developers’ conference in March, the Novo Nordisk Foundation said it would build a supercomputer in Denmark using an Nvidia DGX SuperPOD, an AI data center supercomputer. The project will also use other Nvidia gear designed for large-scale AI language modeling.

The Novo Nordisk Foundation has a controlling interest in pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk. 

The Export and Investment Fund of Denmark is also an investor in the project, which is designed to help researchers in Denmark collaborate with Nvidia teams to collaborate on pharmaceutical and biotechnology projects, among others. 

AI Computing Power for Healthcare Applications

"Drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and treatment, as well as complicated life science challenges, are examples of areas where extreme AI computing power can enable the positive transformation of our society,” said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, in a statement.

The use of artificial intelligence is nothing new in the pharmaceutical industry. 

For example, in 2023, Eli Lilly & Co., NYSE: LLY, Novo Nordisk’s big rival in the business of making anti-obesity and diabetes treatments, teamed up with pharmaceutical technology specialist XtalPi to identify potential drug candidates. The goal is for Lilly to accelerate the process of clinical trials and commercialization. 

Other big pharmaceuticals that have joined forces with China-based XtalPi include Pfizer Inc. NYSE: PFE and Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ


Weight-Loss and Diabetes Drugs Driving Stocks Higher

Novo Nordisk and Lilly are two of the biggest pharmaceutical stocks, by market capitalization. 

Lilly is the largest pharmaceutical in the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLV. Its recent growth, like Novo Nordisk’s, has been due to the success of anti-obesity and diabetes drugs. 

Because it’s based in Denmark, Novo Nordisk Is not part of the S&P 500, but its value exceeds that of Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc. NYSE: MRK and AbbVie Inc. NYSE: ABBV, the next three largest S&P pharmaceuticals, after Eli Lilly. 

Upbeat News About Weight-Loss Pill

The race toward better weight-loss drugs has similarities with the race toward faster and better AI processing chips. That’s put not only Nvidia, but also Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk in the rankings among the world’s most valuable companies.

On March 7, Novo Nordisk stock gapped up almost 9% on upbeat news about clinical trials for weight-loss pill amycretin. You can see that gap on MarketBeat’s Novo Nordisk chart

More Effective Than Injectable Treatment

Early indications show that amycretin may be more effective than Novo Nordisk’s current blockbuster drug, Wegovy, which is injectable. 

Pharmaceutical analysts say if the pill version of the anti-obesity treatment is more effective than Wegovy, it may also be more effective than diabetes drug Ozempic, which contains the same ingredient as Wegovy. 

In addition, what patient wouldn’t favor taking a pill over getting an injection? Even those who aren’t afraid of a shot would welcome the greater convenience of a medication in pill form. 

For its part, Nvidia has been making inroads into the healthcare industry, and not all of them are likely to be well-received.

Nvidia’s Growing Focus on Healthcare

On March 19, also as part of its developers’ conference, Nvidia said it was collaborating with a company called Hippocratic AI on a technology with the hope of building an emotional connection with patients.

Nvidia has also teamed up with AI leader Microsoft Corp. NASDAQ: MSFT to advance the use of generative AI in healthcare settings. The partnership is intended to accelerate drug discovery and clinical research, similar to Eli Lilly’s use of AI. 

In addition to the development of pharmaceuticals, the Nvidia and Microsoft healthcare partnership will focus on diagnostic imaging and precision medicine. 

Finally, Nvidia announced a partnership with GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC to develop A technologies for ultrasound applications. 

Should you invest $1,000 in NVIDIA right now?

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.7137 of 5 stars		$942.89+3.1%0.02%78.97Moderate Buy$908.68
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
2.1405 of 5 stars		$128.76-0.1%0.48%47.60Moderate Buy$126.25
AbbVie (ABBV)
4.8528 of 5 stars		$178.45+0.5%3.47%65.37Moderate Buy$176.71
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
4.7726 of 5 stars		$770.61+0.0%0.67%132.86Moderate Buy$689.52
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV)N/A$145.44-0.1%1.37%15.12N/AN/A
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
4.7955 of 5 stars		$155.23-0.3%3.07%11.24Hold$177.31
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.7088 of 5 stars		$428.74-0.1%0.70%38.76Moderate Buy$417.37
Pfizer (PFE)
4.9845 of 5 stars		$27.36-1.1%6.14%76.00Hold$36.88
GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)
2.8971 of 5 stars		$89.73-1.6%0.13%29.71Moderate Buy$88.73
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

  • stalterkate@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Experience

Kate Stalter has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2021.

Additional Experience

Series 65-licensed investment advisor, financial advisor, Blue Marlin Advisors; investment columnist for Forbes, U.S. News & World Report

Areas of Expertise

Asset allocation, technical and fundamental analysis, retirement strategies, income generation, risk management, sector and industry analysis

Education

Bachelor of Arts, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana; Master of Business Adminstration, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

Past Experience

Founder, financial advisor for Better Money Decisions; editor, stock trading instructor for Investor’s Business Daily; columnist, podcast host, video host for MoneyShow.com; contributor for Morningstar magazine

More From MarketBeat
top AI stock (it’s not MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN or AAPL)
from Traders Agency
7 Uranium Stocks That Can Fuel a Growth Portfolio in 2024
from MarketBeat
Top Project Outperforms BTC in 2023…
from Crypto 101 Media
10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
from MarketBeat
[Invitation] Cash Flow Your Stocks In 2024
from Unstoppable Prosperity
15 Stocks Institutional Investors Are Selling Now
from MarketBeat
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
from Crypto Swap Profits
7 dividend stocks with double-digit growth rates to boot
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why

Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why

Because Nvidia already commands about 80% of the market, is advancing technology today, and is raising prices, it should continue to grow and outperform expectations for the foreseeable future.

Related Videos

Crafting Your Portfolio’s Magnificent Seven: Top Stocks for 2024
Crafting Your Portfolio's Magnificent Seven: Top Stocks for 2024
Oracle Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Oracle Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Biotech Boom: Stocks Skyrocketing & What’s Next
Biotech Boom: Stocks Skyrocketing & What's Next
Search Headlines: