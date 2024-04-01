S&P 500   5,254.35
DOW   39,807.37
QQQ   444.01
Crews at Baltimore bridge collapse continue meticulous work of removing twisted steel and concrete
“The Stock Market’s Bull Run is Far from Over” -Barrons (Ad)
AT&T says a data breach leaked millions of customers' information online. Were you affected?
Kia recalls over 427,000 Telluride SUVs because they might roll away while parked
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward (Ad)
'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" roars to an $80 million box office opening
4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Top Project Outperforms BTC in 2023… (Ad)
Premier League club Everton announces $112M losses
3 Companies Buying Back Stock Before New Highs
S&P 500   5,254.35
DOW   39,807.37
QQQ   444.01
Crews at Baltimore bridge collapse continue meticulous work of removing twisted steel and concrete
“The Stock Market’s Bull Run is Far from Over” -Barrons (Ad)
AT&T says a data breach leaked millions of customers' information online. Were you affected?
Kia recalls over 427,000 Telluride SUVs because they might roll away while parked
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward (Ad)
'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" roars to an $80 million box office opening
4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Top Project Outperforms BTC in 2023… (Ad)
Premier League club Everton announces $112M losses
3 Companies Buying Back Stock Before New Highs
S&P 500   5,254.35
DOW   39,807.37
QQQ   444.01
Crews at Baltimore bridge collapse continue meticulous work of removing twisted steel and concrete
“The Stock Market’s Bull Run is Far from Over” -Barrons (Ad)
AT&T says a data breach leaked millions of customers' information online. Were you affected?
Kia recalls over 427,000 Telluride SUVs because they might roll away while parked
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward (Ad)
'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" roars to an $80 million box office opening
4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Top Project Outperforms BTC in 2023… (Ad)
Premier League club Everton announces $112M losses
3 Companies Buying Back Stock Before New Highs
S&P 500   5,254.35
DOW   39,807.37
QQQ   444.01
Crews at Baltimore bridge collapse continue meticulous work of removing twisted steel and concrete
“The Stock Market’s Bull Run is Far from Over” -Barrons (Ad)
AT&T says a data breach leaked millions of customers' information online. Were you affected?
Kia recalls over 427,000 Telluride SUVs because they might roll away while parked
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward (Ad)
'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" roars to an $80 million box office opening
4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Top Project Outperforms BTC in 2023… (Ad)
Premier League club Everton announces $112M losses
3 Companies Buying Back Stock Before New Highs
Free Trial

3 Companies Buying Back Stock Before New Highs

Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Chris Markoch
April 1, 2024
→ The Gold Grab of the Century (From Colonial Metals) (Ad)

photo of fedex storefront

Key Points

Investors have a few ways to get their money back once they invest in a stock. The most common way to collect returns is simply to sell a stock – hopefully – at a higher price. The second way is to collect dividends. Dividend stocks are the bread and butter of some retail investors; however, they aren't all sunshine and rainbows.

Dividends are paid out of a company's free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures) unless the company takes on debt to pay dividends, which should be a red flag. Because free cash flow is taxable, investors receive dividend payments with taxed money, only to be taxed again as ordinary income on the dividend they received.

Double taxation sounds awful, and it is. This is why buying back stock is a much better—and efficient—way for management to reward shareholders. Stocks like FedEx Co. NYSE: FDX, Ulta Beauty Inc. NASDAQ: ULTA, and even Ross Stores Inc. NASDAQ: ROST are aggressively buying back their own stock.

Outside the merits of the individual companies, here is why stock buybacks can be the best way for investors to see their returns.

It's Basically Free Money

Companies issue a limited amount of shares to the market, meaning the pie size is set for shareholders to take a slice of what's available. If an investor owns 5 shares out of a total of 20 shares available, they own 25% of the company. Now, when management decides to buy back 5 shares, that investor owns 33% of the company (5 shares out of 15 total).

Stock buybacks enable investors to own a more significant piece of the pie. Ideally, the company is sound and expanding its profits so that the pie will grow larger. A vicious upside cycle is now created. The best part is that this money is only taxed once at the free cash flow level. Hence, the reward for the investor comes from more valuable equity holdings.


FedEx Buybacks Aren't Just Convenience

After announcing a 15% jump in earnings per share (EPS) over the past 12 months, FedEx reported $1.6 billion of free cash flow in its latest quarterly financial release. Knowing what could happen to the stock, management decided to bump its buyback program for 2024 up to $2.5 billion.

As a $71 billion company, these buybacks represent 3.5% of the business's size. Trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.4x puts FedEx at an 8% discount to its closest competitor, United Parcel Service Inc. NYSE: UPS. While this may seem like an initial reason to buy cheap stock, logic doesn't stop there.

According to the latest employment situation report, the couriers and messengers industry added 17,300 jobs in February. This represents roughly 6.2% of the total 275,000 jobs added to the U.S. economy. A hiring spree can only mean more business ahead.

Knowing this, analysts Bank of America Co. NYSE: BAC felt comfortable boosting their price targets for FedEx stock up to $346 a share. To prove them right, the stock must rally by 19% from where it trades today. Price action favors this logic, as the stock wants to break its 52-week high again.

Ulta Stock: A Play for the Ages

Ulta Beauty has created a moat around its business model as part of the consumer staples sector. Whether the economy is booming or busting, consumers will keep tending to their skincare and beauty needs, making Ulta immune to the cycle.

More than that, the brand's value proposition and penetration are so efficient that more than 90% of customers become—and remain—members of the brand's network.

No other retail stock has reported such high adoption rates, which is why its return on invested capital (ROIC) rates are so high, a five-year average of over 25% per Ulta's financials.

As of March 2024, Ulta management decided to bump its buyback program to $2 billion, which would repurchase as many as 7.3% of all outstanding shares. Raymond James NYSE: RJF analysts think the stock could reach $630, a level that is 21% higher than today's price.

A moat around its product and high profitability rates make Ulta a stock that investors may consider holding for the long run. As management buys back more of its stock, that repurchase investment is now working at 25% rates of return, compounding the value of the stock faster for those looking to grow their wealth.

Another Cycle Play in Ross Stock

Markets potentially priced in the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts for this year. Lower interest rate expectations and the highest consumer sentiment since 2021 can make Ross a crucial play for consumer discretionary names.

Now that the writing is on the wall, analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. NYSE: GS boosted their targets to $163 a share, daring the stock to rally by 12%.

Insiders may see this as a potential outcome because they announced a $2.1 billion buyback program that could buy back as many as 4.3% of the total shares out in the market.

Ross outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLY by 16% over the past 12 months, and the stock keeps flirting with new all-time highs in a demonstration of momentum behind this strength.

Should you invest $1,000 in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund right now?

Before you consider Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund wasn't on the list.

While Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink, or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
FedEx (FDX)
4.6124 of 5 stars		$289.74+0.6%1.74%16.71Moderate Buy$301.07
Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
4.7599 of 5 stars		$522.88+1.8%N/A20.07Moderate Buy$577.70
Ross Stores (ROST)
4.686 of 5 stars		$146.76-0.3%1.00%26.40Moderate Buy$155.21
United Parcel Service (UPS)
4.9404 of 5 stars		$148.63+0.9%4.39%19.08Hold$165.23
Bank of America (BAC)
4.6265 of 5 stars		$37.92+0.3%2.53%12.35Moderate Buy$36.15
Raymond James (RJF)
4.7656 of 5 stars		$128.42+0.8%1.40%16.09Hold$120.50
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
4.8068 of 5 stars		$417.69+0.6%2.63%18.30Moderate Buy$411.10
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)N/A$183.89-0.3%0.73%N/AHold$0.07
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

About Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

  • gosoriomazzilli@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Experience

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Value investing, long/short trading, options, emerging markets

Education

CFA Level I candidate; Goldman Sachs corporate training; independent courses

Past Experience

Analyst at Goldman Sachs, associate at Citigroup, senior financial analyst in real estate

More From MarketBeat
Conflict In Israel Sends Gold Soaring ???? Here’s How To Get Your Share
from Colonial Metals
7 Speculative stocks that could be worth the risk
from MarketBeat
Do you love missing great trades?
from Brooks Enterprises
7 Stocks Set to Boom from the Weight Loss Craze
from MarketBeat
“The Stock Market’s Bull Run is Far from Over” -Barrons
from Vertical Research Advisory
12 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Now
from MarketBeat
[Invitation] Cash Flow Your Stocks In 2024
from Unstoppable Prosperity
13 Stocks With Strong Institutional Buying
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Biotech Boom: Stocks Skyrocketing & What's Next

Biotech Boom: Stocks Skyrocketing & What's Next

Dive into biotech's latest trends with Dylan Jovine: weight loss breakthroughs, smart chemo innovations, and expert stock evaluation tips.

Related Videos

7 Dividend Stocks with Double-Digit Growth Rates
7 Dividend Stocks with Double-Digit Growth Rates
Search Headlines: