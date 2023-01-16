S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
OTCMKTS:ROYL

Royale Energy - ROYL Stock Forecast, Price & News

$0.06
0.00 (-5.36%)
(As of 01/13/2023 08:57 PM ET)
Add
Compare
Today's Range
$0.04
$0.06
50-Day Range
$0.05
$0.07
52-Week Range
$0.03
$0.19
Volume
33,400 shs
Average Volume
7,888 shs
Market Capitalization
$3.71 million
P/E Ratio
N/A
Dividend Yield
N/A
Price Target
N/A

ROYL stock logo

About Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Stock

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

ROYL Stock News Headlines

November 29, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
August 19, 2022 | reuters.com
August 12, 2022 | uk.finance.yahoo.com
Royale Energy, Inc. (ROYL)
ROYL Company Calendar

Last Earnings
8/14/2017
Today
1/16/2023
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2023
Get Stock Alerts

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
OTCMKTS
Industry
Crude petroleum & natural gas
Sub-Industry
N/A
Sector
Oils/Energy
Current Symbol
OTCMKTS:ROYL
Previous Symbol
NASDAQ:ROYL
CUSIP
N/A
CIK
864839
Web
www.royl.com
Phone
(619) 383-6600
Fax
619-383-6699
Employees
11
Year Founded
N/A

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)
N/A
Trailing P/E Ratio
N/A
Forward P/E Ratio
N/A
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
N/A
Net Margins
N/A
Pretax Margin
N/A
Return on Equity
N/A
Return on Assets
N/A

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
N/A
Current Ratio
N/A
Quick Ratio
N/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
N/A
Price / Sales
N/A
Cash Flow
N/A
Price / Cash Flow
N/A
Book Value
N/A
Price / Book
N/A

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
61,877,000
Free Float
35,876,000
Market Cap
$3.71 million
Optionable
Not Optionable
Beta
1.20

Key Executives

  • Mr. Johnny Jordan (Age 63)
    CEO, Pres, COO & Director
    Comp: $263.39k
  • Mr. Donald H. Hosmer (Age 67)
    Co-Founder & Pres of Bus. Devel.
    Comp: $235.71k
  • Mr. Ronald Lipnick (Age 62)
    Controller, Interim CFO & Principal Accounting Officer

Key Competitors

View All Competitors













ROYL Stock - Frequently Asked Questions

How have ROYL shares performed in 2023?

Royale Energy's stock was trading at $0.0660 on January 1st, 2023. Since then, ROYL shares have decreased by 9.1% and is now trading at $0.06.
View the best growth stocks for 2023 here.

Are investors shorting Royale Energy?

Royale Energy saw a increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,100 shares, an increase of 937.9% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
View Royale Energy's Short Interest.

How were Royale Energy's earnings last quarter?

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) posted its earnings results on Monday, August, 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The oil and gas producer had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

What other stocks do shareholders of Royale Energy own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Royale Energy investors own include InterCloud Systems (ICLD), Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Inpixon (INPX), NeuroMetrix (NURO), Acer Therapeutics (ACER), Amarin (AMRN), Digital Turbine (APPS), Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) and Aware (AWRE).

What is Royale Energy's stock symbol?

Royale Energy trades on the OTCMKTS under the ticker symbol "ROYL."

How do I buy shares of Royale Energy?

Shares of ROYL stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is Royale Energy's stock price today?

One share of ROYL stock can currently be purchased for approximately $0.06.

How much money does Royale Energy make?

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) has a market capitalization of $3.71 million.

How can I contact Royale Energy?

Royale Energy's mailing address is 1870 CORDELL COURT, EL CAJON CA, 92020. The official website for the company is www.royl.com. The oil and gas producer can be reached via phone at (619) 383-6600, via email at chanda@royl.com, or via fax at 619-383-6699.

This page (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was last updated on 1/16/2023 by MarketBeat.com Staff