OTCMKTS:ROYL Royale Energy - ROYL Stock Forecast, Price & News Adding Choose a watchlist: Watchlist Adding You have already added five stocks to your watchlist. Upgrade to MarketBeat Daily Premium to add more stocks to your watchlist. Adding Royale Energy, Inc. Please log in to your account or sign up in order to add this asset to your watchlist. Log In and Add $0.06 0.00 (-5.36%) (As of 01/13/2023 08:57 PM ET) Add Compare Share Share Today's Range$0.04▼$0.0650-Day Range$0.05▼$0.0752-Week Range$0.03▼$0.19Volume33,400 shsAverage Volume7,888 shsMarket Capitalization$3.71 millionP/E RatioN/ADividend YieldN/APrice TargetN/A ProfileChartCompetitorsFinancialsInsider TradesInstitutional OwnershipHeadlinesSEC FilingsShort Interest About Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) StockRoyale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California. November 29, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comRoyale Expands Oil Development in the North Jameson Field August 19, 2022 | reuters.comRoyale Energy Funds Inc July 2, 2022 | ca.finance.yahoo.comRoyale Energy, Inc. (ROYL)
July 2, 2022 | investing.comAdvani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd (ADHO) Email Address ROYL Company Calendar Last Earnings8/14/2017Today1/16/2023Fiscal Year End12/31/2023Get Stock AlertsIndustry, Sector and Symbol Stock ExchangeOTCMKTS Industry Crude petroleum & natural gas Sub-IndustryN/A SectorOils/Energy Current SymbolOTCMKTS:ROYL Previous SymbolNASDAQ:ROYL CUSIPN/A CIK864839 Webwww.royl.com Phone(619) 383-6600Fax619-383-6699Employees11Year FoundedN/AProfitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)N/A Trailing P/E RatioN/A Forward P/E RatioN/A P/E GrowthN/ANet IncomeN/A Net MarginsN/A Pretax MarginN/A Return on EquityN/A Return on AssetsN/A Debt Debt-to-Equity RatioN/A Current RatioN/A Quick RatioN/A Sales & Book Value Annual SalesN/A Price / SalesN/A Cash FlowN/A Price / Cash FlowN/A Book ValueN/A Price / BookN/AMiscellaneous Outstanding Shares61,877,000Free Float35,876,000Market Cap$3.71 million OptionableNot Optionable Beta1.20 Key ExecutivesMr. Johnny Jordan (Age 63)CEO, Pres, COO & Director Comp: $263.39kMr. Donald H. Hosmer (Age 67)Co-Founder & Pres of Bus. Devel. Comp: $235.71kMr. Ronald Lipnick (Age 62)Controller, Interim CFO & Principal Accounting Officer Key CompetitorsBlack Dragon Resource CompaniesOTCMKTS:BDGRGroove BotanicalsOTCMKTS:GRVEFEC ResourcesOTCMKTS:FECOFSanchez EnergyOTCMKTS:SNECSandRidge Permian TrustOTCMKTS:PERSView All Competitors ROYL Stock - Frequently Asked Questions How have ROYL shares performed in 2023? Royale Energy's stock was trading at $0.0660 on January 1st, 2023. Since then, ROYL shares have decreased by 9.1% and is now trading at $0.06. View the best growth stocks for 2023 here. Are investors shorting Royale Energy? Royale Energy saw a increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,100 shares, an increase of 937.9% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. View Royale Energy's Short Interest. How were Royale Energy's earnings last quarter? Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) posted its earnings results on Monday, August, 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The oil and gas producer had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. What other stocks do shareholders of Royale Energy own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Royale Energy investors own include InterCloud Systems (ICLD), Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Inpixon (INPX), NeuroMetrix (NURO), Acer Therapeutics (ACER), Amarin (AMRN), Digital Turbine (APPS), Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) and Aware (AWRE). What is Royale Energy's stock symbol? Royale Energy trades on the OTCMKTS under the ticker symbol "ROYL." How do I buy shares of Royale Energy? Shares of ROYL stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab. Compare Top Brokerages Here. What is Royale Energy's stock price today? One share of ROYL stock can currently be purchased for approximately $0.06. How much money does Royale Energy make? Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) has a market capitalization of $3.71 million. How can I contact Royale Energy? Royale Energy's mailing address is 1870 CORDELL COURT, EL CAJON CA, 92020. The official website for the company is www.royl.com. The oil and gas producer can be reached via phone at (619) 383-6600, via email at chanda@royl.com, or via fax at 619-383-6699. 