S&P 500   4,012.32 (+0.53%)
DOW   33,153.91 (+0.33%)
QQQ   296.82 (+0.87%)
AAPL   149.40 (+0.33%)
MSFT   254.77 (+1.30%)
META   172.04 (+0.54%)
GOOGL   90.89 (-0.83%)
AMZN   95.82 (+0.03%)
TSLA   202.07 (+0.60%)
NVDA   236.64 (+14.02%)
NIO   9.79 (-3.83%)
BABA   94.16 (-0.65%)
AMD   79.75 (+4.10%)
T   19.35 (-0.15%)
F   12.07 (-1.15%)
MU   58.75 (+3.11%)
CGC   2.38 (-0.42%)
GE   82.94 (-0.30%)
DIS   101.73 (+0.05%)
AMC   6.23 (-0.48%)
PFE   42.30 (-0.19%)
PYPL   75.19 (-0.38%)
NFLX   323.65 (-3.35%)
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Thu., February 23, 2023 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday. The agency said consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately.

The recall involves multiple model numbers in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes. All of the units have the Cosori brand name on the front.

The air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022 in Best Buy, Target and Home Depot stores and online at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. They cost between $70 and $130.

Consumers should contact Cosori at recall.cosori.com to receive a free replacement air fryer or another product. Consumers must provide their contact information and a photo of their recalled unit. Receipts aren’t needed.

The Cosori brand is owned by Vesync, which is based in Shenzen, China. The company has received 205 reports of air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating or smoking. There have been 10 reports of minor burns and 23 reports of minor property damage, the agency said.

