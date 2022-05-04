FAA offers fix for snarled Florida air travel this summer

S&P 500   4,300.17 (+2.99%)
DOW   34,061.06 (+2.81%)
QQQ   329.60 (+3.38%)
AAPL   166.02 (+4.10%)
MSFT   289.98 (+2.91%)
FB   223.41 (+5.37%)
GOOGL   2,445.22 (+4.20%)
AMZN   2,518.57 (+1.35%)
TSLA   952.62 (+4.77%)
NVDA   203.34 (+3.73%)
BABA   101.41 (+1.03%)
NIO   18.13 (+3.42%)
AMD   99.42 (+9.10%)
CGC   6.67 (+10.07%)
MU   73.62 (+3.31%)
T   19.95 (+3.21%)
GE   80.43 (+3.57%)
F   14.98 (+2.88%)
DIS   116.19 (+2.32%)
AMC   15.72 (+1.35%)
PFE   49.66 (+0.75%)
PYPL   92.72 (+2.22%)
NFLX   204.01 (+2.07%)
S&P 500   4,300.17 (+2.99%)
DOW   34,061.06 (+2.81%)
QQQ   329.60 (+3.38%)
AAPL   166.02 (+4.10%)
MSFT   289.98 (+2.91%)
FB   223.41 (+5.37%)
GOOGL   2,445.22 (+4.20%)
AMZN   2,518.57 (+1.35%)
TSLA   952.62 (+4.77%)
NVDA   203.34 (+3.73%)
BABA   101.41 (+1.03%)
NIO   18.13 (+3.42%)
AMD   99.42 (+9.10%)
CGC   6.67 (+10.07%)
MU   73.62 (+3.31%)
T   19.95 (+3.21%)
GE   80.43 (+3.57%)
F   14.98 (+2.88%)
DIS   116.19 (+2.32%)
AMC   15.72 (+1.35%)
PFE   49.66 (+0.75%)
PYPL   92.72 (+2.22%)
NFLX   204.01 (+2.07%)
S&P 500   4,300.17 (+2.99%)
DOW   34,061.06 (+2.81%)
QQQ   329.60 (+3.38%)
AAPL   166.02 (+4.10%)
MSFT   289.98 (+2.91%)
FB   223.41 (+5.37%)
GOOGL   2,445.22 (+4.20%)
AMZN   2,518.57 (+1.35%)
TSLA   952.62 (+4.77%)
NVDA   203.34 (+3.73%)
BABA   101.41 (+1.03%)
NIO   18.13 (+3.42%)
AMD   99.42 (+9.10%)
CGC   6.67 (+10.07%)
MU   73.62 (+3.31%)
T   19.95 (+3.21%)
GE   80.43 (+3.57%)
F   14.98 (+2.88%)
DIS   116.19 (+2.32%)
AMC   15.72 (+1.35%)
PFE   49.66 (+0.75%)
PYPL   92.72 (+2.22%)
NFLX   204.01 (+2.07%)
S&P 500   4,300.17 (+2.99%)
DOW   34,061.06 (+2.81%)
QQQ   329.60 (+3.38%)
AAPL   166.02 (+4.10%)
MSFT   289.98 (+2.91%)
FB   223.41 (+5.37%)
GOOGL   2,445.22 (+4.20%)
AMZN   2,518.57 (+1.35%)
TSLA   952.62 (+4.77%)
NVDA   203.34 (+3.73%)
BABA   101.41 (+1.03%)
NIO   18.13 (+3.42%)
AMD   99.42 (+9.10%)
CGC   6.67 (+10.07%)
MU   73.62 (+3.31%)
T   19.95 (+3.21%)
GE   80.43 (+3.57%)
F   14.98 (+2.88%)
DIS   116.19 (+2.32%)
AMC   15.72 (+1.35%)
PFE   49.66 (+0.75%)
PYPL   92.72 (+2.22%)
NFLX   204.01 (+2.07%)

FAA offers fix for snarled Florida air travel this summer

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

Federal officials are promising to add air traffic controllers and take other steps to improve the flow of planes in Florida, which airlines say has become a weak link in the national airspace.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it will add staff at a key air traffic control center in Jacksonville and other places, although it didn't provide numbers.

The promise came during a two-day meeting between FAA officials and representatives of about a dozen airlines. The airlines told the FAA that the number of Florida flights will shoot past 2019 levels.

Air traffic to Florida picked up more quickly during the pandemic than many other places, and airlines have scheduled even more flights for this summer. That is raising concern about the potential for massive disruptions that could ripple far beyond the state’s borders.

The FAA said it also agreed to update airlines more often about space launches and other events that can squeeze routes airlines use over Florida. Airlines say they have been caught off guard by route closings, forcing them to cancel flights.

Most noteworthy, Southwest Airlines blamed bad weather and air traffic control in Florida for cascading problems that led it to cancel more than 2,000 flights over three days last October. JetBlue Airways blamed those and other factors for widespread cancellations last month.

The FAA said it will make more use of alternate routes — sometimes at lower altitudes, which would increase fuel burn — to keep planes moving after disruptions. The agency said it will also develop a plan for responding to snarls, similar to what it does in the New York City area.

Should you invest $1,000 in Southwest Airlines right now?

Before you consider Southwest Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southwest Airlines wasn't on the list.

While Southwest Airlines currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JetBlue Airways (JBLU)
2.4198 of 5 stars		$11.46+0.8%N/A-19.42Hold$17.50
Southwest Airlines (LUV)
2.1418 of 5 stars		$48.07+1.7%N/A51.14Hold$54.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.