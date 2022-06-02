×
S&P 500   4,176.82 (+1.84%)
DOW   33,248.28 (+1.33%)
QQQ   314.30 (+2.71%)
AAPL   151.03 (+1.56%)
MSFT   273.92 (+0.55%)
FB   198.38 (+5.16%)
GOOGL   2,353.92 (+3.34%)
AMZN   2,528.00 (+3.88%)
TSLA   776.42 (+4.87%)
NVDA   195.64 (+6.79%)
NIO   18.85 (+7.29%)
BABA   97.48 (+4.39%)
AMD   108.46 (+7.15%)
CGC   4.70 (-0.21%)
MU   75.31 (+2.39%)
T   21.19 (-0.14%)
GE   77.71 (+0.25%)
F   13.89 (+2.51%)
DIS   110.81 (+1.48%)
AMC   13.36 (+4.29%)
PFE   52.67 (+0.57%)
PYPL   88.32 (+7.08%)
NFLX   204.85 (+6.19%)
MongoDB, Chewy rise; Ciena, Hewlett Packard Enterprise fall

Thursday, June 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Meta Platforms Inc., up $10.22 to $198.86.

The No. 2 executive at Facebook's owner, Sheryl Sandberg, is stepping down.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down 82 cents to $14.96.

The information technology company cut its profit forecast for the year.

MongoDB Inc., up $44.89 to $286.70.

The database platform reported strong first-quarter earnings.

Elastic NV, up $11.68 to $73.62.

The software developer's fiscal fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Microsoft Corp. up $2.16 to $274.58.

The software giant lagged the broader market after cutting its financial forecasts for the current quarter.

Pure Storage Inc. up $4.36 to $28.37.

The data storage company reported solid first-quarter earnings and gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Chewy Inc., up $5.69 to $29.18.

The online pet store's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Ciena Corp., down 67 cents to $50.68.

The developer of high-speed networking technology reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings.


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ciena (CIEN)
2.6786 of 5 stars		$50.71-1.2%N/A16.20Buy$79.29
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
2.9612 of 5 stars		$14.97-5.1%3.21%5.38Hold$17.23
Pure Storage (PSTG)
2.2914 of 5 stars		$28.38+18.2%N/A-55.65Buy$36.40
