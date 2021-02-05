Nonprofit in alleged $60M bribery scheme to plead guilty

In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder, sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. A plea agreement filed Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, shows that Generation Now Inc. has agreed to plead guilty to a racketeering count. Authorities say Generation Now was used by former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others also indicted on racketeering charges as a conduit for FirstEnergy Corp. to secretly fund a $60 million bribery scheme. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
CLEVELAND (AP) — A nonprofit that authorities believe was used to funnel payments for a $60 million bribery scheme to win legislative approval for an energy subsidy bill and block a voter issue from reaching the Ohio ballot agreed to a guilty plea Friday in federal court in Cincinnati.
The agreement calls for Generation Now Inc. to plead guilty to one count of racketeering, the seizure of nearly $1.5 million from two bank accounts and a sentence of five years' probation.
Federal authorities have said former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others used the nonprofit as a conduit for $60 million secretly provided by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. The money was used to gain legislative approval of a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plants operated by a FirstEnergy subsidiary.
Generation Now, Householder and four of his associates were indicted in July of last year on racketeering charges. Two of the men have pleaded guilty. Householder, who was stripped of his leadership post but remains a state representative, has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.
Generation Now attorney Robert Krapenc said Friday that a plea hearing would be held soon but otherwise declined to discuss specifics.
U.S. Attorney David DeVillers' office would “reserve comment” until the plea is accepted in court, spokesperson Jennifer Thornton said.
The bailout legislation, known as HB6, was supposed to provide as much as $150 annually for the two nuclear plants, but also contained a provision that would guarantee FirstEnergy profits based on earnings from 2018, a year of weather extremes in its northern Ohio service areas.
The Ohio Supreme Court in late December issued a temporary stay to stop the nuclear subsidy from being collected from Ohio customers starting in January.
Earlier this week, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that his office had reached an agreement with FirstEnergy for the company to forgo collecting revenues from the other ratepayer subsidy, which would have totaled more than $100 million this year.
In addition, prosecutors said the nonprofit Generation Now used around $38 million of FirstEnergy cash to pay for a dirty tricks campaign to prevent an anti-bailout group from collecting enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
Today, we invite you to view our list of the seven best stocks to own for the next thirty days.
Why is it worth looking into these stocks? Some of Wall Street's most respected and most accurate research analysts have been upgrading these stocks and raising their price targets for these companies.
No, we're not talking recommendations from some no-name blogger or a junior analyst from a brokerage you've never heard of. These stocks have received multiple positive recommendations in the last 30 days from analysts that have received four-star and five-star rankings from MarketBeat's proprietary brokerage ranking system.
Analysts have given four-star and five-star ratings from MarketBeat consistently issue accurate price targets, and their buy recommendations often outperform the market by double digits. Buy recommendations from our current top-rated brokerage, National Securities, have gone up by an average of 47.5% in the 12 months after they were issued.
We've reviewed every research report published by these top-rated analysts in the last 90 days and have identified seven stocks that these analysts are poised for an immediate breakout.
View the "7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now".