Spotify latest tech name to cut jobs, axes 6% of workforce

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   283.46
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
China Has Stunning Lithium Chokehold On U.S. (Ad)
Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   283.46
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
China Has Stunning Lithium Chokehold On U.S. (Ad)
Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   283.46
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
China Has Stunning Lithium Chokehold On U.S. (Ad)
Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   283.46
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
China Has Stunning Lithium Chokehold On U.S. (Ad)
Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?

Spotify latest tech name to cut jobs, axes 6% of workforce

Mon., January 23, 2023 | The Associated Press

FILE- This March 20, 2018 file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Music streaming service Spotify says it's cutting 6% of its workforce, becoming yet another tech company resorting to layoffs as the economic outlook worsens. CEO Daniel Ek announced the restructuring in a message to employees that was also posted online Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

LONDON (AP) — Music streaming service Spotify said Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce, becoming yet another tech company resorting to layoffs as the post-pandemic economic outlook weakens.

CEO Daniel Ek announced the restructuring in a message to employees that was also posted online.

As part of the revamp involving a management reshuffle, “and to bring our costs more in line, we’ve made the difficult but necessary decision to reduce our number of employees,” Ek wrote.

Big tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google announced tens of thousands of job cuts this month as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic waned.

Ek said Stockholm-based Spotify was no different. The company's operating costs last year were double its revenue growth, a gap that would be “unsustainable long-term” in any economic climate, but even more difficult to close with “a challenging macro environment," he said.

Spotify had benefited from pandemic lockdowns because more people had sought out entertainment when they stayed home.

“I hoped to sustain the strong tailwinds from the pandemic and believed that our broad global business and lower risk to the impact of a slowdown in ads would insulate us. In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth," Ek said.

He said that's why the company is cutting its global workforce by about 6%, without giving a specific number of job losses. Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies that 400 jobs are being axed.

“I take full accountability for the moves that got us here today,” Ek said.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon.com right now?

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.3242 of 5 stars		$241.02+0.3%1.13%25.97Moderate Buy$287.88
Amazon.com (AMZN)
3.0401 of 5 stars		$98.14+0.9%N/A90.08Moderate Buy$145.87
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023

Even an e-commerce giant like Amazon hasn’t been spared from the economic slowdown. When the economy turns around, Amazon will be just fine.

Recent Videos

Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for February 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Enter your email address below to see which companies made the list.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: