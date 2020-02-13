S&P 500   3,373.94 (-0.16%)
DOW   29,423.31 (-0.43%)
QQQ   233.97 (-0.13%)
AAPL   324.87 (-0.71%)
FB   213.14 (+1.13%)
MSFT   183.71 (-0.54%)
GOOGL   1,513.39 (-0.35%)
AMZN   2,149.87 (-0.47%)
CGC   19.52 (-0.66%)
BABA   220.36 (-1.76%)
MU   59.33 (+0.10%)
GE   12.94 (-1.67%)
TSLA   804.00 (+4.78%)
AMD   54.53 (+1.19%)
T   38.31 (+0.71%)
ACB   1.47 (+0.68%)
F   8.25 (+0.12%)
NFLX   381.40 (+0.37%)
PRI   136.89 (+4.94%)
BAC   34.91 (-0.03%)
DIS   140.90 (-0.67%)
GILD   66.80 (-0.22%)
Tempur Sealy, Redfin rise; Nu Skin, MGM Resorts fall

Posted on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Applied Materials Inc., up $2 to $67.37

The chipmaking equipment company gave investors a surprisingly good profit and revenue forecast, along with solid earnings.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., down $5.82 to $29.97

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model warned investors that the the virus outbreak in China will significantly hurts its sales and profits.

MGM Resorts International, down $1.86 to $31.80

The casino and resort operator pulled its financial forecasts for 2020 and its CEO is resigning.

NetApp Inc., down $5.64 to $55.18

The data storage company's earnings fell short of expectations and it gave a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.

Tesla Inc., up $36.71 to $804

The electric vehicle maker is offering $2 billion in stock.

Kraft Heinz Co., down $2.27 to $27.77

The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese reported disappointing sales.

Redfin Corp., $4.61 to $30.11

The real estate broker's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., down 15 cents to $94.50.

The mattress company handily beat Wall Street's first quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

