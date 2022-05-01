These Are The Top Ten Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

Hedge funds are known to be smart investments. So, if you want any investing tips on the stocks to invest in or not to invest in, then following hedge funds could prove a good strategy. Let’s take a look at the top ten stocks hedge funds are selling.

Top Ten Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

We have used the latest available 13F filings of the hedge funds to come up with the top ten stocks hedge funds are selling. The list is in no particular order, but rather just lists the top ten stocks hedge funds are selling. Following are the top ten stocks hedge funds are selling:

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Hain Celestial Group

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Lake Success, N.Y., this company makes and distributes organic and natural products. Its shares are down over 19% YTD and over 16% in the last one year. Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) posted revenue of over $1.90 billion in 2021 and over $2 billion in 2020. Major hedge funds that recently sold Hain Celestial shares are Engaged Capital, Soros Fund Management and Gamco Investors.

Netflix

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif., it is a streaming entertainment service company. Its shares are down almost 67% YTD and over 61% in the last one year. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted revenue of over $29 billion in 2021 and over $24 billion in 2020. Major hedge funds that recently sold Netflix shares are Valiant Capital Management, Sands Capital Management and Eagle Capital Management.

Constellium

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Paris, France, this company designs and makes a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) posted revenue of over $7 billion in 2021 and over $5 billion in 2020. Its shares are down almost 7% YTD but are up over 7% in the last one year. Constellium shares are currently trading over $16, and it has a market cap of more than $2 billion (as of April 29, 2022).

Lumentum Holdings

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers optical and photonic products. Its shares are down over 21% YTD and over 2% in the last one year. Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) posted revenue of over $1.70 billion in 2021 and over $1.60 billion in 2020. Major hedge funds that recently sold Lumentum Holdings shares are Fisher Asset Management, Gotham Asset Management and Two Sigma Advisers.

Qualcomm

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in San Diego, this company develops, designs and provides digital telecommunications products and services. Its shares are down almost 19% YTD but are up almost 7% in the last one year. Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) posted revenue of over $33 billion in 2021 and over $23 billion in 2020. Major hedge funds that recently sold Qualcomm shares are Holowesko Partners, HS Management Partners and Thornburg Investment Management.

Uber Technologies

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company is a mobility service provider. Its shares are down almost 22% YTD and over 40% in the last one year. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) posted revenue of over $17 billion in 2021 and over $11 billion in 2020. Major hedge funds that recently sold Uber Technologies shares are Cadian Capital Management, Tiger Legatus Capital Management and Par Capital Management.

Alcoa

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, this company produces bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. Its shares are up over 18% YTD and over 92% in the last one year. Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) posted revenue of over $12 billion in 2021 and over $9 billion in 2020. Major hedge funds that recently sold Alcoa shares are Elm Ridge Management, Falcon Edge Capital and Donald Smith.

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops and operates social media applications. Its shares are down almost 39% YTD and almost 37% in the last one year. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) posted revenue of over $117 billion in 2021 and over $85 billion in 2020. Major hedge funds that recently sold Meta Platforms shares are EMS Capital, Greenwoods Asset Management, and Foxhaven Asset Management.

Air Products & Chemicals

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Allentown, Pa., this company makes and distributes atmospheric gases. Its shares are down almost 21% YTD and almost 17% in the last one year. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) posted revenue of over $10 billion in 2021 and over $8.5 billion in 2020. Its shares are currently trading over $240 and have a market cap of more than $52 billion (as of April 29, 2022).

A10 Networks

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers application networking solutions to organizations. A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) services include cloud storage, security products, enterprise solutions, application delivery and more. Its shares are down almost 11% YTD but are up almost 71% in the last one year. A10 Networks posted revenue of over $250 million in 2021 and over $225 million in 2020.

