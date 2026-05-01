1stdibs.com (DIBS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect 1stdibs.com to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $22.7290 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, analysts expect 1stdibs.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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1stdibs.com Trading Down 6.3%

1stdibs.com stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.94. 1stdibs.com has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 1stdibs.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of 1stdibs.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIBS

Insider Activity at 1stdibs.com

In other news, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 12,248 shares of 1stdibs.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 224,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,233,485. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,553. Company insiders own 24.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.com by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,051 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,063 shares of the company's stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company's stock.

1stdibs.com Company Profile

1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.

Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.

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