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Automotive Stocks To Consider - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Monolithic Power Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener names MPWR (Monolithic Power Systems), RIVN (Rivian), and ORLY (O’Reilly) as the three automotive stocks to watch based on highest recent dollar trading volume, noting the sector is driven by demand, commodity costs, regulation, and electrification trends.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) is a semiconductor company that designs DC‑to‑DC power ICs used across automotive, data center, and communications markets, giving it exposure to EV electrification and high‑growth tech applications.
  • Rivian (RIVN) is an EV manufacturer known for the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, while O’Reilly (ORLY) is a major aftermarket parts retailer, offering investors distinct exposures to new‑vehicle EV growth versus aftermarket services.
  • Five stocks we like better than Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems, Rivian Automotive, and O'Reilly Automotive are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, and servicing of motor vehicles and related components—this category includes OEMs, parts suppliers, EV makers, and dealership networks. Investors treat them as cyclical, capital‑intensive holdings whose performance is driven by consumer demand, commodity costs, regulatory changes, and technological trends like electrification and autonomy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Monolithic Power Systems Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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