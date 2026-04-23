Beazer Homes USA (BZH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share and revenue of $448.7860 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.41). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business had revenue of $363.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $678.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BZH. Zacks Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Beazer Homes USA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Beazer Homes USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beazer Homes USA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,883 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 454.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 123.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

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