Best Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
American Airlines Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener lists American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL), and Delta Air Lines (DAL) as the three airline stocks to watch today, citing that they had the highest dollar trading volume among airline stocks in recent days.
  • Airline stocks are cyclical and volatile, driven by travel demand, fuel costs, labor and regulatory issues, route capacity, and broader economic conditions — key factors investors should monitor.
  • All three carriers operate extensive domestic hubs and international gateways, giving them significant exposure to both passenger and cargo markets across global regions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating passenger and/or cargo air transportation. For investors, these stocks represent ownership in airlines and tend to be cyclical and volatile, driven by factors like travel demand, fuel costs, labor and regulatory issues, route capacity and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

