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Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Bitfarms logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch — Bitfarms (BITF), Bit Origin (BTOG), HIVE Digital (HIVE), Galaxy Digital (GLXY), and Soluna (SLNH) — chosen because they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among crypto-related equities in recent days.
  • Cryptocurrency stocks provide indirect exposure to digital assets (miners, exchanges, hardware makers, and firms holding crypto), but their prices reflect corporate fundamentals, market dynamics, and regulatory/operational risks and therefore do not track cryptocurrencies exactly.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Bitfarms, Bit Origin, HIVE Digital Technologies, Galaxy Digital, and Soluna are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business model or balance sheet is materially tied to digital assets — for example crypto exchanges, miners, mining-hardware makers, blockchain software firms, or companies holding significant cryptocurrency reserves. They provide stock-market investors with indirect exposure to the crypto sector through regulated equities, but their prices reflect corporate fundamentals, market dynamics, and regulatory/operational risks and therefore do not track cryptocurrencies exactly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTOG

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Soluna (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNH

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bitfarms Right Now?

Before you consider Bitfarms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bitfarms wasn't on the list.

While Bitfarms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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