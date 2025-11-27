Free Trial
Best Growth Stocks To Follow Now - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat names Prologis (PLD), Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Ascendis Pharma (ASND), Hamilton Lane (HLNE) and Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) as the five Growth stocks to watch, selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among Growth stocks in recent days.
  • Prologis is highlighted as a global logistics real estate leader with roughly 1.2 billion square feet across 19 countries and its stock has surged, with MarketBeat noting the rally may continue.
  • Teledyne supplies imaging, sensors and semiconductor technologies for industrial growth markets, Ascendis develops endocrine and rare-disease therapies (including SKYTROFA), and Hamilton Lane is a private-equity specialist—these are growth-oriented names that offer capital appreciation but come with higher valuations and volatility.
  • Interested in Prologis? Here are five stocks we like better.

Prologis, Teledyne Technologies, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Hamilton Lane, and Acadia Realty Trust are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to increase revenue and profits faster than the overall market, typically because they operate in expanding industries or are gaining market share. Investors buy them for capital appreciation; such companies often reinvest earnings instead of paying dividends and trade at higher valuations with greater volatility and risk if growth disappoints. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Further Reading

