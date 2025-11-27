Free Trial
Best Industrial Stocks Worth Watching - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags Deere & Company, Caterpillar, Cipher Mining, Linde, and Danaher as the five industrial stocks to watch, each posting the highest dollar trading volume among industrials in recent days.
  • Industrial stocks are typically cyclical and capital‑intensive, so their revenues and share prices tend to track the broader economy, infrastructure spending, and global trade conditions.
  • The group spans heavy‑equipment makers (Deere, Caterpillar), an industrial‑gases leader (Linde), a life‑sciences/tools company (Danaher), and a crypto‑mining firm (Cipher Mining), showing varied exposures within the industrials sector.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Deere & Company, Caterpillar, Cipher Mining, Linde, and Danaher are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that make, distribute, or service physical goods and capital equipment—such as manufacturers, machinery makers, aerospace and defense firms, transportation and construction companies. For investors, these stocks are typically cyclical and capital‑intensive, meaning their revenues and share prices often track the broader economy, infrastructure spending, and global trade conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

