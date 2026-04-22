Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today - April 22nd

IREN, Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Marathon Digital, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, and Cleanspark are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" are publicly traded companies whose businesses or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin — for example, miners, crypto exchanges or service providers, or firms that hold substantial Bitcoin on their balance sheet. They give stock-market investors indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements while also exposing them to company-specific operational, regulatory, and equity-market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC)

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STRC

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

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