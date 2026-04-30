Cheniere Energy (LNG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $3.72 per share and revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Cheniere Energy's revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.9%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $272.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.14. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $186.20 and a 52-week high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Cheniere Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555/share (record May 11; payable May 19), signaling cash-return discipline and supporting income investor demand. Cheniere Declares Quarterly Dividend

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555/share (record May 11; payable May 19), signaling cash-return discipline and supporting income investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Cheniere Partners declared quarterly distributions, reinforcing cash flow visibility across the group and reducing uncertainty about distribution continuity. Cheniere Partners Declares Quarterly Distributions

Cheniere Partners declared quarterly distributions, reinforcing cash flow visibility across the group and reducing uncertainty about distribution continuity. Positive Sentiment: Industry supply disruption: a Zacks note highlights an ~8% drop in global LNG output amid conflict-driven disruptions — a tighter supply backdrop could support higher LNG prices and better realizations for exporters like Cheniere. Global Supply Shock Rattles LNG Production

Industry supply disruption: a Zacks note highlights an ~8% drop in global LNG output amid conflict-driven disruptions — a tighter supply backdrop could support higher LNG prices and better realizations for exporters like Cheniere. Neutral Sentiment: Positive micro revision: US Capital Advisors raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate slightly (to $3.42 from $3.35), a small favorable datapoint but limited market impact on its own.

Positive micro revision: US Capital Advisors raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate slightly (to $3.42 from $3.35), a small favorable datapoint but limited market impact on its own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple EPS downgrades from US Capital Advisors for FY‑2027 quarters — Q1 2027 cut to $4.01 (from $4.34), Q2 2027 to $3.44 (from $3.71), Q3 2027 to $3.52 (from $3.80), and Q4 2027 to $4.22 (from $4.55) — signaling the analyst expects lower near‑term earnings; consensus full‑year remains ~$13.97. These cuts could cap upside if others follow. (source: firm research notes)

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,143,800. The trade was a 24.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,720. The trade was a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,153 shares of the energy company's stock worth $44,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,040 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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