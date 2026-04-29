Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft NYSE: DB reported what Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing described as a “very pleased” start to 2026, highlighting record net profits and improved profitability metrics despite “heightened uncertainty” and foreign-exchange headwinds.

On the bank’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call, Sewing said post-tax return on tangible equity rose to 12.7% and the cost-income ratio improved to below 59%. Group revenues were EUR 8.7 billion, up 2% year over year, or 6% excluding FX impacts. Chief Financial Officer Raja Akram, who said he was beginning his role as CFO “with such strong results,” added that profit before tax increased 7% year over year with “broad-based contributions across the divisions.”

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Capital, distributions, and share buybacks

Management said Deutsche Bank ended the quarter with a 13.8% CET1 ratio, within its 13.5%–14% operating range. Sewing said strong organic capital generation supported business growth and deductions for distributions aligned with the bank’s new 60% payout ratio. He also said Deutsche Bank had made “good progress” on its EUR 1 billion share buyback announced last quarter, with about 60% completed.

In the Q&A, Akram emphasized that the planned second buyback is “not dependent” on the bank being above 14% CET1, noting that the prior reference to 14% related to “excess share buybacks.” Akram said Deutsche Bank intends to follow its typical cadence of assessing first-half performance and then seeking approvals before communicating additional buyback plans. He also told analysts the 60% payout is expected to be “more heavily weighted towards buybacks versus dividend increase,” though the bank has not yet provided a precise split.

Revenue mix shifts and divisional trends

Akram said the earnings presentation was revamped to align with the bank’s “scaling the global house bank” strategy and to provide regular updates on performance indicators discussed at the Investor Deep Dive in November. He said non-investment banking businesses now contribute over 61% of the group’s revenue mix, and Sewing said the earnings mix is improving as “more predictable earnings streams account for a larger share of group profits” than a year ago.

On net interest income, Akram said first-quarter NII in key banking book segments and other funding was EUR 3.5 billion. For full-year 2026, management expects NII across those segments and other funding to rise to around EUR 14 billion.

Private Bank: Profit before tax rose 39% year over year, with record revenues of EUR 2.6 billion (up 5% ). Client assets increased to EUR 821 billion , including assets under management of EUR 694 billion , described as the highest level ever. Net AUM inflows were EUR 11 billion , “predominantly into higher fee investment products.” The cost-income ratio improved to 67% . Sewing said the Private Bank hired about 100 coverage staff, with 80 already on board, and was “ahead of schedule” on branch closures with about 75% completed for 2026.

Profit before tax rose year over year, with record revenues of (up ). Client assets increased to , including assets under management of , described as the highest level ever. Net AUM inflows were , “predominantly into higher fee investment products.” The cost-income ratio improved to . Sewing said the Private Bank hired about coverage staff, with already on board, and was “ahead of schedule” on branch closures with about completed for 2026. Asset Management: Return on tangible equity improved to 50% and profit before tax rose 37% year over year, driven by higher revenues and lower costs. Revenues increased 10% , helped by “significant” performance fees from an infrastructure fund recognized earlier than expected. Net inflows were EUR 11 billion , with long-term flows around EUR 7 billion and cash inflows of about EUR 5 billion as clients became more risk-averse. Sewing noted DWS agreed to acquire a 40% minority stake in Nippon Life India Alternative Investment Fund.

Return on tangible equity improved to and profit before tax rose year over year, driven by higher revenues and lower costs. Revenues increased , helped by “significant” performance fees from an infrastructure fund recognized earlier than expected. Net inflows were , with long-term flows around and cash inflows of about as clients became more risk-averse. Sewing noted DWS agreed to acquire a minority stake in Nippon Life India Alternative Investment Fund. Corporate Bank: Return on tangible equity was 14.8% , with a cost-income ratio of 63% . Revenues were down 3% on a reported basis but up 1% year over year adjusted for FX, with management citing FX and interest-rate headwinds that it expects to diminish. Akram said underlying momentum was visible in year-on-year increases in both loans and deposits.

Return on tangible equity was , with a cost-income ratio of . Revenues were down on a reported basis but up year over year adjusted for FX, with management citing FX and interest-rate headwinds that it expects to diminish. Akram said underlying momentum was visible in year-on-year increases in both loans and deposits. Investment Bank: Revenues were “essentially flat” year over year despite macro and FX headwinds and against what management called a record prior-year quarter in fixed income and currencies (FIC). FIC markets were slightly lower year over year, while FIC financing revenues increased 7%. In IBCM, revenues were “slightly higher” on improved debt and equity origination; Sewing said the pipeline for Q2 and Q3 was “filling” and that sentiment improved in April. Sewing also highlighted a partnership with BlackRock to integrate Deutsche Bank’s FX technology suite into BlackRock’s Aladdin platform.

Costs, investment plans, and AI initiatives

Akram said the group’s cost-income ratio improved to 58.9% and that non-interest expenses declined 2% year over year to around EUR 5.1 billion. He said incremental investments in technology and hiring (including wealth management and IBCM) were “largely offset by operating efficiencies,” including about EUR 100 million of operating efficiencies already delivered in the first quarter.

Management reiterated expense guidance for 2026, with Akram telling analysts he believed the bank would not overshoot its cost target and could potentially “undershoot” it. He also flagged a second-quarter increase in expenses, including restructuring and severance in the Private Bank, tied to “front-to-back optimization.”

Executives pointed repeatedly to AI as a tool for both productivity and client experience. Sewing said AI is being used “to significantly accelerate the credit process in the Corporate Bank,” and he also described efforts to deliver tailored investment advice more broadly in personal banking where one-to-one advisory is not feasible. Akram said AI-related efforts are contributing to the bank’s belief that some development work can be completed at a lower cost than originally assumed.

Credit quality, provisions, and macro overlay

Akram said overall asset quality remained strong but that provision for credit losses totaled EUR 519 million in the quarter. He attributed the figure to additional reserves on a “single name” commercial real estate (CRE) exposure in the Investment Bank and a EUR 90 million management overlay intended to reflect macroeconomic uncertainty related to the Middle East conflict.

In response to analyst questions, Akram said the overlay was a management judgment designed to be “prudent,” and he suggested it could be reversed if conditions improve, similar to an overlay taken last year for tariffs that was ultimately not needed. He characterized most of the quarter’s provisioning as related to Stage 3 exposures, describing it as a true-up on “existing defaulted positions” rather than a wave of new defaults. Sewing said the bank did not see negative trends from rating migration across portfolios and reiterated that the overlay was unrelated to private credit; Akram added that the private credit portfolio remained stable with no losses.

On outlook, Sewing and Akram reiterated confidence in achieving around EUR 33 billion of revenues in 2026. Sewing said the first quarter’s revenue composition and early April trends supported that view, with particular optimism around asset-gathering businesses and continued momentum in advisory and origination pipelines.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft NYSE: DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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