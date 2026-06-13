Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,603 shares of the company's stock after selling 111,771 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $237,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,055,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,408,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,805,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,881,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,400,274,000 after purchasing an additional 330,104 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $227.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.73 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $211.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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