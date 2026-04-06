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Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener highlights seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today: Tesla (TSLA), Rivian (RIVN), NIO (NIO), Lucid Group (LCID), Enovix (ENVX), XPeng (XPEV), and QuantumScape (QS).
  • These names were selected because they registered the highest dollar trading volume among EV-related stocks recently, and the EV theme (automakers, batteries, charging, software) offers strong growth potential but elevated volatility and sector-specific risks.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tesla.

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, NIO, Lucid Group, Enovix, XPENG, and QuantumScape are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Electric vehicle stocks" are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, supply, or support of electric vehicles and their key components and services—such as automakers producing EVs, battery and motor makers, charging infrastructure providers, and related software firms. For investors, the term denotes a sector or theme that offers exposure to the growth and risks associated with EV adoption, technology, regulation, and supply chains, and is often characterized by high growth potential and elevated volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

XPENG (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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