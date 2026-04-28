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Energy Stocks To Watch Today - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged Tesla (TSLA), GE Vernova (GEV), and Bloom Energy (BE) as the Energy stocks to watch because they had the highest dollar trading volume among energy names in recent days.
  • Tesla (TSLA) is tracked for its Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage segments, selling electric vehicles alongside energy storage and generation systems globally.
  • GE Vernova (GEV) offers power, wind, and electrification solutions across hydro, gas, nuclear and wind turbine components, while Bloom Energy (BE) produces solid‑oxide fuel cell systems that convert fuels like natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into on‑site electricity.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tesla, GE Vernova, and Bloom Energy are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, distribution, or support services for energy resources—traditionally oil and gas and increasingly renewable energy and utility providers. Their performance is often tied to commodity prices and energy demand and is influenced by geopolitical events, regulation, and economic cycles, making them relatively cyclical and sometimes attractive for dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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