11,700 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Acquired by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $281.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $245.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $282.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $273.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.69 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $229.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Expedia Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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