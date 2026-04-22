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7,000 Shares in Phillips 66 $PSX Bought by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Phillips 66 logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Campbell Capital Management bought a new position of 7,000 shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) in Q4, valued at approximately $903,000.
  • Wall Street’s consensus rating for PSX is a Hold with a consensus price target of $180.72, based on 11 Buy and 12 Hold analyst ratings and recent mixed price‑target adjustments.
  • Phillips 66 announced a quarterly dividend of $1.27 (annualized $5.08), representing a 3.2% yield, with an ex‑dividend/record date on May 18 and payment on June 1.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,724,558 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,035,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 424.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,195 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $257,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,389 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,967,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 711,599 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $84,894,000 after acquiring an additional 683,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,306,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Phillips 66 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered Phillips 66 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.51. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $190.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.22%.During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Omar Meyers bought 175 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,310.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,276.80. This represents a 1.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 3,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.37, for a total value of $662,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,517,193.37. This represents a 30.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,923 shares of company stock worth $16,399,619 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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