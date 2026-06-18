Acadia Realty Trust $AKR Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755,928 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 717,826 shares during the quarter. Acadia Realty Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Engineers Gate Manager LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 2.87% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $77,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 342.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 62,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,726 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $208,503.12. The trade was a 72.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 9.77%.The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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