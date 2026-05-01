Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Acquired by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,648 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.07% of Accenture worth $117,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 46.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 49.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Accenture by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture announced a strategic investment in Netomi to accelerate enterprise adoption of agentic AI for customer experience — a move that supports Accenture’s growth strategy in high‑value AI services and could bolster revenue and competitive positioning over time. Accenture Invests in Netomi

Accenture announced a strategic investment in Netomi to accelerate enterprise adoption of agentic AI for customer experience — a move that supports Accenture’s growth strategy in high‑value AI services and could bolster revenue and competitive positioning over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage highlights Accenture as a top‑ranked growth stock (Zacks), which can support investor interest and provide a counterweight to negative sentiment if analysts maintain favorable ratings. Accenture is a Top‑Ranked Growth Stock

Analyst coverage highlights Accenture as a top‑ranked growth stock (Zacks), which can support investor interest and provide a counterweight to negative sentiment if analysts maintain favorable ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Market previews and commentary ahead of earnings keep expectations in focus but don’t provide new earnings data; these pieces maintain attention on upcoming results rather than changing fundamentals immediately. Earnings Preview

Market previews and commentary ahead of earnings keep expectations in focus but don’t provide new earnings data; these pieces maintain attention on upcoming results rather than changing fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term market moves have seen ACN bounce relative to broader weakness on some days, signaling that intraday/market flows—not new company fundamentals—are also affecting price action. Accenture Rises As Market Takes a Dip

Short‑term market moves have seen ACN bounce relative to broader weakness on some days, signaling that intraday/market flows—not new company fundamentals—are also affecting price action. Negative Sentiment: CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares (~27.6% reduction in his reported holding) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; while Rule 10b5‑1 execution lessens alarm, large insider reductions can weigh on sentiment and be interpreted negatively by some investors. SEC Filing: CEO Sale

CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares (~27.6% reduction in his reported holding) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; while Rule 10b5‑1 execution lessens alarm, large insider reductions can weigh on sentiment and be interpreted negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: A Yahoo/market note highlights a roughly 38% one‑year share price fall, reinforcing the narrative that Accenture’s stock faces valuation pressure and heightened investor caution which can depress buying interest until catalysts emerge. Is It Time To Reconsider Accenture?

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,943 shares of company stock worth $2,327,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $317.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $274.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 0.7%

Accenture stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $196.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.90. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $173.65 and a twelve month high of $325.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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