Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,178 shares of the software company's stock after selling 63,595 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Adobe worth $120,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,593,054,000 after acquiring an additional 344,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock valued at $7,277,941,000 after purchasing an additional 352,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,821,688 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,700,850,000 after purchasing an additional 414,526 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Adobe Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $244.66 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $254.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $343.88.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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