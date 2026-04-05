Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 21,845 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Westwood Wealth Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 5,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $217.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.53.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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