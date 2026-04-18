AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,281 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,470 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,953 shares of the software company's stock worth $74,881,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,374 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the software company's stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $244.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $253.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a $302.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More.

Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More.

Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More.

Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More.

Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Data shows sizable institutional reductions (e.g., UBS AM) and some insider sales in recent months — selling from large holders can amplify downward pressure in a low‑price environment. Read More.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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