Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165,988 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.93% of Amdocs worth $253,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Stock Up 0.7%

DOX opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $77.58. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Amdocs's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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