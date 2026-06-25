Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,471 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 38,409.2% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,643,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,369,280 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $35,174,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,699,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,093,665,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 850.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 17,692,600 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

GOOG stock opened at $344.91 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $366.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet will replace Verizon in the Dow, a move that can trigger index-related buying and highlights the company’s importance in large-cap tech. WSJ article

Alphabet will replace Verizon in the Dow, a move that can trigger index-related buying and highlights the company’s importance in large-cap tech. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to Alphabet’s strong AI and cloud position, including rapid Google Cloud growth and rising enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Zacks article

Analysts continue to point to Alphabet’s strong AI and cloud position, including rapid Google Cloud growth and rising enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: YouTube settled a youth mental health lawsuit ahead of a broader social media trial, removing one legal overhang but not changing the core investment story. Reuters article

YouTube settled a youth mental health lawsuit ahead of a broader social media trial, removing one legal overhang but not changing the core investment story. Negative Sentiment: Several reports say key Gemini researchers are leaving Google for rivals like Anthropic, reinforcing investor concerns about AI talent retention. TechCrunch article

Several reports say key Gemini researchers are leaving Google for rivals like Anthropic, reinforcing investor concerns about AI talent retention. Negative Sentiment: Google reportedly delayed the Gemini 3.5 Pro release to July, which may raise questions about execution in the AI race. TipRanks article

Google reportedly delayed the Gemini 3.5 Pro release to July, which may raise questions about execution in the AI race. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also points to broader pressure on Alphabet from an AI selloff and worries that Google’s core search dominance could face more competition in the AI era. CNBC article

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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