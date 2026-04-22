Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 15,356 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 121.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,021 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Chubb were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 93.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 155.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 81.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $346.33.

View Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CB stock opened at $329.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $329.19 and its 200 day moving average is $309.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.24. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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