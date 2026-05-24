Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Fifth Third Bancorp's 7th Largest Position

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980,058 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $918,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 8,620,258 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,989,728,000 after purchasing an additional 723,784 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 2,093,835 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $483,299,000 after purchasing an additional 378,914 shares in the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payne Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Payne Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $266.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.50 and a 200 day moving average of $231.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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