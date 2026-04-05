Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Waycross Partners LLC's 5th Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,346 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.0% of Waycross Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.50, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $109,535,990.50. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,899,239. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $209.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here