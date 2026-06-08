AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,814 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $831,372,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,585 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 760,410 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,444,000 after acquiring an additional 695,419 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 785,020 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $147,584,000 after acquiring an additional 631,649 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $227.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average of $219.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.43 and a 1-year high of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AME

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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