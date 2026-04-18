Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,070 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $150.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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