Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,788 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 0.6% of Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,127,984,000 after buying an additional 1,136,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,606,694,000 after acquiring an additional 128,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,626,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,177,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,985,422 shares of company stock worth $290,780,281. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ANET opened at $127.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.79. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

